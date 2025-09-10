Rafting transforms Antalya neighborhood’s way of life

Rafting transforms Antalya neighborhood’s way of life

ANTALYA
Rafting transforms Antalya neighborhood’s way of life

In a neighborhood in the southern city of Antalya’s town of Manavgat, rafting has replaced farming and livestock as the main source of livelihood, transforming the lives of nearly every resident.

This remarkable shift began in the mid-1990s in Beşkonak, when a foreign company brought an inflatable raft to the Köprüçay River.

Locals, who had long depended on small-scale agriculture and animal husbandry, soon embraced the new activity.

Restaurant owners bought a few boats and started taking visitors on the river, adding rafting to the meals and hospitality they already offered.

The shift coincided with the rise in visitors to the area’s natural and cultural attractions, such as Tazı Canyon and the ancient city of Selge.

As tourists flocked to see the sites, they also embraced the thrill of rafting, making Beşkonak and the Köprüçay increasingly popular.

Today, rafting is more than a sport here, it is a way of life. Nearly every household in the neighborhood, which has a population of around 1,700, is connected to tourism, offering guiding, transport, accommodation or home-cooked meals.

Women prepare traditional dishes from their own produce, students work as guides, boat captains or waiters to cover their expenses and older residents contribute as drivers or support staff.

Köprüçay is now considered one of Türkiye’s safest and most accessible rafting routes, welcoming thousands of domestic and international tourists each year.

Mehmet Taş, whose father was among the first to take up rafting in the region, said his family has been involved in the business for nearly three decades.

“At first we were hesitant, but we quickly adapted,” he said. “Now we have more boats, more staff, and especially in summer the demand is overwhelming.”

Taş said rafting has helped the neighborhood thrive in ways that agriculture and livestock alone never could.

“Without rafting, young people would have left. Instead, the opposite happened — people are coming here to work.”

Ayşe Göbüt has worked in the region’s rafting businesses for 20 years, mostly in the kitchen. For her, the transformation has meant financial independence.

“Rafting became my livelihood, and not just mine; it’s everyone’s here,” she said.

For university student Ali Karaca, rafting is both a summer job and an adventure.

“I’ve been a boat captain for six years,” he said. “It’s fun, and at the same time, it helps me earn money for school."

From young students to elderly residents, Beşkonak has woven rafting into its social fabric. Once a quiet farming community, it is now a hub of adventure tourism where the river sustains nearly every family.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne
Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists

Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists
Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions

Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions
Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event

Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event
Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿