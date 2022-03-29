Radar-based flood warning system to be applied in Black Sea region

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have stepped up measures in the Black Sea region, which is prone to intermittent rainfall due to its climate and where floods stemming from heavy rainfalls are becoming more and more deadly.

Within the scope of a project of the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), 125 radar sensor level observation stations will be installed in the stream beds near settlements in flood risk areas in the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon, Giresun, Rize, Gümüşhane and Bayburt.

The water level in the stations and stream beds will be monitored instantly, the people of the region will be warned one hour before the flood so that loss of life and property would be prevented, according to the project.

It is aimed to establish the system in the Black Sea provinces of Artvin, Samsun, Sinop, Ordu, Amasya, Tokat, Karabük, Zonguldak, Bartın and Kastamonu by the end of the year.

Stating that 436 people lost their lives as a result of approximately 288 floods in Turkey in the last 20 years, DSİ General Manager Kaya Yıldız noted that it is obvious that these losses will increase in the coming years if necessary precautions are not taken.

More than 100 people lost their lives due to floods and landslides in the region just last year.