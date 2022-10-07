R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

ANKARA
R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

The volume of research and development (R&D) spending has reached 55 billion Turkish Liras ($2.96 billion) in Türkiye, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

R&D spending has leaped 30 times since 2002, Varank noted, speaking at the inauguration of the Lova Innovation Center at the Ankara Chamber of Commerce’s technopark.

The share of R&D spending in the country’s GDP has increased to 1.09 percent, the minister said, adding that with government support the private sector boosted its share in R&D activities.

“The private sector accounted for only 30 percent of R&D spending in 2002, but this figure has risen to 65 percent today.”

He also recalled that 20 years ago there were two technoparks in Türkiye. “We presently have 81 active technoparks in 59 provinces, while another 13 are under construction. Those R&D centers employ 80,000 people and develop several projects.”

Data from the Industry and Technology Ministry show that there are more than 1,200 R&D centers in Türkiye. The number of completed and ongoing projects in those centers is over 66,000. There were 193 foreign or foreign-partnered companies with R&D centers.

Most of those R&D centers, around 174, operate in the machinery and equipment production sector, and the automotive supply industry ranked second at 129, followed by software at 109, and computer and communication technologies at 80.

Some 407 of the R&D centers are located in Istanbul, the country’s commercial and financial hub, while Ankara and the northwestern industrial province of Kocaeli have 132 and 129 centers, respectively.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE AKP drafts constitutional changes for headscarf freedom

AKP drafts constitutional changes for headscarf freedom
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

    Erdoğan attends Prague summit, meets world leaders

  2. OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

    OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

  3. Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

    Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 

  4. Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

    Heavy rain to hit 56 provinces

  5. Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn

    Istanbul traffic to come to deadlock soon, experts warn
Recommended
OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy

OPEC+ oil cut may deal blow to global economy
Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’

Afghan economy suffers ‘dramatic collapse’ 
SunExpress carries over 8 million passengers

SunExpress carries over 8 million passengers
Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister

Türkiye working on hydrogen ecosystem: Minister
Steel exports down in August

Steel exports down in August
Migros to establish charging stations company

Migros to establish charging stations company
WORLD US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions

US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan launched a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships on Friday, a day after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles and flew warplanes in an escalation of tensions with its rivals.

ECONOMY R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

R&D spending hits 55 billion Turkish Liras: Minister

The volume of research and development (R&D) spending has reached 55 billion Turkish Liras ($2.96 billion) in Türkiye, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.