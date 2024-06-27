Quarantine Island undergoes restoration after 155 years

Quarantine Island undergoes restoration after 155 years

İZMİR
Quarantine Island undergoes restoration after 155 years

The Quarantine Island, established in İzmir’s Urla district in the Ottoman era to prevent infectious diseases, takes its visitors on a historical journey.

While the materials used centuries ago are still exhibited as they were new, The Quarantine Island was restored for the first time in its history after 155 years. Detailed work was carried out during the three-year restoration process, taking every precaution not to damage the original texture of the island.

The permission for the restoration was given for the first time in 155 years for the island, which was founded on an area of ​​323,000 square meters in 1869 to protect against infectious diseases. The island is protected as a first-degree archaeological site by the Ministry of Health, General Directorate of Health for Borders and Coasts of Türkiye.

While an on-site project was made by experts for the centuries-old island, the restoration process was carried out on the structures without damaging their originality. During the restoration of the structures, concrete or other materials that could damage the texture of that period were not used.

The restoration of the island, which was used for a while during the COVID-19 pandemic, had a cost of approximately 80 million Turkish Liras.

The process that started in 2022 was completed at the end of 2023, and the historical island was partially opened to group visits by appointment only. Individual citizens are not allowed to enter.

First complete restoration in its history

 

The Quarantine Island Manager Turgut Yılmaz said that there are 20 historical quarantine buildings on the island.

“They are historical buildings, and the ground of the island is a first-degree archaeological site. In other words, since the building is a cultural asset that needs to be protected and the ground is also a protected area, we were not able to carry out an ordinary restoration. The restoration was carried out under the supervision of the museum officer, the archaeologist of the excavation directorate, the reports of the monuments board and experts and university professors at every stage. Definitely, no cement was used in the work. The procedures were carried out according to the restoration practice rules of the Ottoman period. It was the first complete restoration in its history,” he said.

The Quarantine Island, which was used against infectious diseases of the period such as cholera and typhoid, takes visitors back to that period with an impressive atmosphere. The huge island, including quarantine wards, disinfection rooms and shower areas, takes visitors on a historical journey. The machines, shower areas, cabinets and many other materials in the Tebhirhane are preserved intact.

Providing information about how the island was used at that time, Yılmaz said, “The Quarantine Organization was established in April 1838 in the Ottoman Empire. This place became a quarantine place for the city of İzmir in 1869. Normally, there were around 140 quarantine facilities in the Ottoman Empire. But this is the first place in the Ottoman Empire where scientific quarantine took place. This is like a quarantine campus. This was the place where people were kept before coming into contact with people in İzmir. In the case of a disease, people were taken to that isolation place and were not allowed to come into contact with the society until recovering. Then they were allowed to enter the city after a 10-day quarantine process. Accommodation was provided for those people here for 10 days. There were dormitories, a restaurant, a telegraph office and a translation office. There were people from different nationalities here and their needs were met.”

Clothes were cleaned with high steam pressure and dry air

 

Stating that passengers came to the island by ships at that time, Yılmaz said that their belongings were first cleaned in the disinfection room and explained the process, saying, “After the entrance, there was an area where passengers’ belongings were put and it was called “tebhirhane,” a system that provided disinfection with high steam pressure and dry air.”

Yılmaz also added that there are projects to use Quarantine Island as a quarantine museum.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

    Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

  2. EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

    EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

  3. Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

    Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

  4. 'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

    'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

  5. Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

    Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
Recommended
Womens rights activists paint Romes Spanish Steps red

Women's rights activists paint Rome's Spanish Steps red
Top Turkish designers to be on view in Denmark

Top Turkish designers to be on view in Denmark
Original Harry Potter cover art sells for $1.9 mn at auction

Original 'Harry Potter' cover art sells for $1.9 mn at auction
Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat

Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat
LA bars demolition of Marilyn Monroe home

LA bars demolition of Marilyn Monroe home
Jazz time in Istanbul once again

Jazz time in Istanbul once again
Hundreds of artisans working on Olympics costumes

Hundreds of artisans working on Olympics costumes
WORLD 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coastlines.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Türkiye posted a foreign trade deficit of $6.5 billion in May, marking a significant 48 percent decline from the same month of last year, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿