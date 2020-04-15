Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  • April 15 2020 17:03:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
As part of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey is imposing quarantines on 227 residential areas in 58 provinces, said the Interior Ministry on April 15. 

The areas are home to some 250,00 people, said a ministry statement, but did not supply further details.

The ministry also said it is lifting quarantine measures on 41mresidential areas in 14 provinces of the country.

After first appearing in China in late last year, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows nearly 2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll topping 128,000 and over a half-million recoveries.

