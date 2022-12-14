Qualification certificate to be mandatory for valets

Qualification certificate to be mandatory for valets

ISTANBUL
Qualification certificate to be mandatory for valets

Within the scope of a new regulation, a professional qualification certificate is required as of the new year to be able to work as a valet and those who wish to obtain this certificate should not have a criminal record for crimes, such as sexual assault or drug-related crimes.

According to the regulation that will come into force next month, valets will be granted three chances to appear in the exams within a year for the qualification certificate.

Those who will apply for the certificate must not have committed crimes such as sexual assault, manufacture and trade of drugs or stimulants, and must not have taken part in any incident while intoxicated.

As part of the evaluation, valet candidates must take a written and performance test. The candidates who are 70 percent successful in the written exam will be taken to the performance-based exam for skill assessment.

The performance exam will be held in an area that resembles a parking lot. Certified valet candidates will be asked to list what to do in an emergency and define the actions to be taken in case of complaints from customers.

According to the professional qualification requirement, valets will park the vehicles not exceeding the platform lines and check whether the radio of the parked vehicle is turned off.

Before getting out of the vehicle, valets must close the windows, pull the parking brake and lock the doors.

Keeping vehicle keys in accordance with the safety rules is also among the obligations of the profession.

Valets will wear a uniform and an identification badge, while they will also fill out a vehicle delivery form for parked cars and deliver the vehicle to its owner along with this form.

mandatory,

TÜRKIYE Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months

Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months
MOST POPULAR

  1. We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

    We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

    Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

  3. Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

    Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

  4. Students plant cotton in school garden

    Students plant cotton in school garden

  5. J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

    J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence
Recommended
Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months

Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months
Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP

Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP
We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
‘US-Türkiye journey to take just half hour by rocket soon’

‘US-Türkiye journey to take just half hour by rocket soon’
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

 China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.