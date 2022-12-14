Qualification certificate to be mandatory for valets

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of a new regulation, a professional qualification certificate is required as of the new year to be able to work as a valet and those who wish to obtain this certificate should not have a criminal record for crimes, such as sexual assault or drug-related crimes.

According to the regulation that will come into force next month, valets will be granted three chances to appear in the exams within a year for the qualification certificate.

Those who will apply for the certificate must not have committed crimes such as sexual assault, manufacture and trade of drugs or stimulants, and must not have taken part in any incident while intoxicated.

As part of the evaluation, valet candidates must take a written and performance test. The candidates who are 70 percent successful in the written exam will be taken to the performance-based exam for skill assessment.

The performance exam will be held in an area that resembles a parking lot. Certified valet candidates will be asked to list what to do in an emergency and define the actions to be taken in case of complaints from customers.

According to the professional qualification requirement, valets will park the vehicles not exceeding the platform lines and check whether the radio of the parked vehicle is turned off.

Before getting out of the vehicle, valets must close the windows, pull the parking brake and lock the doors.

Keeping vehicle keys in accordance with the safety rules is also among the obligations of the profession.

Valets will wear a uniform and an identification badge, while they will also fill out a vehicle delivery form for parked cars and deliver the vehicle to its owner along with this form.