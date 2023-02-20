Quakes split village in two

Quakes split village in two

HATAY
Quakes split village in two

The Feb. 6’s quakes have split Demirköprü village in Hatay in two as a small house that once looked out onto the road might appear untouched by last week’s huge earthquake, but it is now one floor lower.

Surrounding the building in Demirköprü village, home to 1,000 people, are bits of debris floating in murky water, broken pavements and lopsided houses.

The Feb. 6 earthquakes and its aftershocks have split Demirköprü in two.

“The houses sank four meters,” said Mahir Karataş, a 42-year-old farmer and owner of the grey house.

“The ground went up and down.”

Fortunately, no one died in Demirköprü despite the heavy damage, but some were injured.

Rescue efforts in Hatay province have largely focused on Antakya, an ancient city that has been torn apart by the quake, 20 kilometers away from Demirköprü.

During the tremor, water rose from below ground then stagnated, residents said.

The ornately paved road no longer exists. Some bits are now a meter higher than others.

“Here, it became like an island,” said Murat Yar, a 38-year-old roofer.

Residents could “jump out from the windows of their one and two-story homes,” Yar said.

In front of a school whose gate was thrown 20 meters away is a yawning gap that zig zags but no damage is visible on the building’s facade.

Further away four buildings belonging to another school appear like dominoes piled on top of a large earthen mound.

“I told myself, ‘we’re dead, we’re finished’,” Yar said.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

    Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

  2. ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

    ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

  3. US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

  4. Thousands of babies born in quake zone

    Thousands of babies born in quake zone

  5. Quakes split village in two

    Quakes split village in two
Recommended
Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul

Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul
Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever

Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever
Thousands of babies born in quake zone

Thousands of babies born in quake zone
Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake

Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake
İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes

İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes
FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.