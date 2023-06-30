Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

Fevzi Kızılkoyun - HATAY
Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

Türkiye marks the occasion of Eid al-Adha with conflicting emotions, as the 11 southern quake-hit provinces observe a somber Eid with quake survivors visiting the graves of their loved ones to pay their respects.

Eid was celebrated with bitterness in the quake-hit southern province of Hatay this year, where the earthquakes caused the greatest destruction. Earthquake survivors performed their Eid prayers in tents used as mosques in container cities, while many survivors went to the few mosques in the city that managed to stay unaffected by the deadly quakes.

Prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes during the morning Eid prayer. Cologne, candy and Turkish delight were distributed to those leaving the mosques.

Several survivors flocked to Narlıca Cemetery, where their loved ones who died in the earthquakes were buried.

The earthquake survivors prayed, sobbed, and decorated their loved ones’ graves with flowers, resulting in a heartbreaking scene.

It was also seen that some quake survivors planted saplings known as “hambeles” or “murt” at the graves of their relatives or loved ones, which are believed to reduce grave torment, a very old tradition of the region.

Meanwhile, quake survivors in the Nurdağı district of the southern province of Gaziantep, one of the places affected by the Feb. 6 quakes, continue to live in container cities. Citizens who are experiencing the sadness of spending the first Eid al-Adha after the disaster away from their homes also shed their tears at the graves of their lost relatives.

Durna Erenler, a quake survivor whose house was destroyed, stated that Eid al-Adha is a sad holiday this year.

“Last year our holidays were completely different. This year everything is in ruins. All our relatives are scattered somewhere else. We have no one left here,” she said.

TÜRKIYE Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

    Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

  2. Search continues for missing retired economist

    Search continues for missing retired economist

  3. Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

    Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

  4. Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

    Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

  5. Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

    Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Recommended
Cappadocia welcomes more than 35,000 visitors in two days

Cappadocia welcomes more than 35,000 visitors in two days
Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor
Search continues for missing retired economist

Search continues for missing retired economist
500 public gardens to be built by 2028: Minister

500 public gardens to be built by 2028: Minister
Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains
Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ
WORLD Weaker Putin is a greater danger: EUs Borrell

'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

ECONOMY Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

The rise in real estate prices in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir has changed the direction of home buyers. While Thrace has been the center of investment for the past two years, the provinces of the Black Sea region have also lined up

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.