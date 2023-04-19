Quake-hit women produce clothes in container workshops

HATAY

Women trainees in the quake-hit Hatay have presented clothes they produced for the Ramadan feast to other quake survivors.

The trainees, who have also experienced the quakes themselves, presented 750 sets of children’s clothes, 100 sets of women’s clothes and 250 candy bags they produced in the workshops established by the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation to other quake survivors.

Following the Feb. 6. disaster, the foundation established design, sewing and hairdressing workshops in container cities to contribute to the employment of quake-affected women.

About 15 trainers from institutes and public education centers have started training 45 trainees staying in container cities in Antakya district. The products made by the trainees are planned to be sold by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Family and Social Services Ministry through “social markets.”

Giving information about the project, Levent Turan, one of the trainers who came from Adana, said that they are teaching these quake survivors a profession to enable them to meet their own needs.

Saadet Avcı, one of the trainees, stated that her arm was broken as a door fell on her during the quake, and after her treatment, she signed up for these courses to learn something and relieve some of her stress.

“I am delightful that at least we made a contribution to other earthquake survivors,” she added.