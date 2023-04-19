Quake-hit women produce clothes in container workshops

Quake-hit women produce clothes in container workshops

HATAY
Quake-hit women produce clothes in container workshops

Women trainees in the quake-hit Hatay have presented clothes they produced for the Ramadan feast to other quake survivors.

The trainees, who have also experienced the quakes themselves, presented 750 sets of children’s clothes, 100 sets of women’s clothes and 250 candy bags they produced in the workshops established by the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation to other quake survivors.

Following the Feb. 6. disaster, the foundation established design, sewing and hairdressing workshops in container cities to contribute to the employment of quake-affected women.

About 15 trainers from institutes and public education centers have started training 45 trainees staying in container cities in Antakya district. The products made by the trainees are planned to be sold by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Family and Social Services Ministry through “social markets.”

Giving information about the project, Levent Turan, one of the trainers who came from Adana, said that they are teaching these quake survivors a profession to enable them to meet their own needs.

Saadet Avcı, one of the trainees, stated that her arm was broken as a door fell on her during the quake, and after her treatment, she signed up for these courses to learn something and relieve some of her stress.

“I am delightful that at least we made a contribution to other earthquake survivors,” she added.

WORLD Irans top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

    Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

  2. Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

    Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

  3. Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

    Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

  4. AI work sparks fierce debate after winning award

    AI work sparks fierce debate after winning award

  5. Alain Delon thanks women for success in new book

    Alain Delon thanks women for success in new book
Recommended
‘Alparslan‘ most popular name for boys, ‘Zeynep‘ for girls

‘Alparslan‘ most popular name for boys, ‘Zeynep‘ for girls
Container bazaars established to revive life in Adıyaman

Container bazaars established to revive life in Adıyaman
People throng Eminönü stores for Ramadan feast shopping

People throng Eminönü stores for Ramadan feast shopping
Customer to sue restaurant for lost iPhone after dock collapsed

Customer to sue restaurant for lost iPhone after dock collapsed
Türkiye challenges imperialism, Erdoğan says

Türkiye challenges imperialism, Erdoğan says
Rocket hit house of Turkish citizen, 2-year-old daughter died

Rocket hit house of Turkish citizen, 2-year-old daughter died
WORLD Irans top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies.

ECONOMY Average home price 2.3 million Turkish Liras: Data

Average home price 2.3 million Turkish Liras: Data

The average home price in Türkiye was 2.3 million Turkish liras (around $119,000) in March, according to Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.