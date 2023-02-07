Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
The two powerful earthquakes and multiple tremors aftershocks that terribly rocked Türkiye’s south and caused massive destruction, killing thousands and injuring thousands of others, have made headlines on the front pages of many newspapers worldwide.

The papers drew attention to the fact that the earthquake was the biggest natural disaster of recent years, while the U.K. daily Sun announced that it had launched an aid campaign for earthquake victims.

The Guardian announced the tragic event with the headline “Thousands dead as earthquake hits Türkiye and Syria,” using the photo of a girl who was being pulled out of the rubble in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır on its front page.

Thousands of people have lost their lives in the biggest earthquake experienced in Türkiye in the last 100 years, the Daily Telegraph said, alongside a photo of a young man pulled out of the rubble in the southern province of Hatay, where the quake claimed the most lives.

Showing a picture of a girl being rescued from the rubble, the Daily Mirror described it as a “moment of hope amid the horror.” The paper said there is a race against time to save people who are trapped after hundreds of buildings collapsed.

For its part, U.S. daily The Washington Post highlighted that rescue teams continue to work in cold weather conditions to rescue the victims and published a detailed report on how the earthquake victims can be helped and where donations can be made.

Another U.S. daily, The Wall Street Journal, said the tremor that shook the parts of Türkiye and Syria could be one of the deadliest earthquakes witnessed in the last 10 years.

TÜRKIYE Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
