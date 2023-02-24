Quake damage on cultural heritage under control

Quake damage on cultural heritage under control

ANKARA
Quake damage on cultural heritage under control

While the recent earthquakes in Türkiye’s south caused damage to the upper roof cover of the Arslantepe archaeological site in Malatya and the mudbrick walls fell apart, there has been no complete physical destruction in the museums located in the quake-hit provinces, according to a statement made by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Arslantepe Mound, on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, has been undergoing archaeological works since 1932. Dating back to the Late Chalcolithic Period to the Iron Age, the ancient mound hosted many civilizations -- from the Hittites to Rome and Byzantium.

Lion statues and overturned king statue at the entrance, the world’s first rain drainage line, a mudbrick palace, and more than 2,000 seals of the first city-state in Anatolia have been unearthed in the ancient site during the excavations.

Yahya Coşkun, the general manager of the Cultural Heritage and Museums of Culture and Tourism Ministry, said that 29 museums in the provinces sustained minor damages during the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes but that there was no complete physical destruction.

Stating that the emergency action plan of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums was successfully implemented after the earthquakes, Coşkun said, “The museums in the earthquake zone have sister museums in different provinces. As soon as the earthquake occurred, all our friends knew where to go. Security officers, museum experts and managers in sister museums went to the museums in the quake-hit provinces early in the morning on the next day. After ensuring the safety of the artworks in the museums, we immediately started damage assessment works. On the first day of the earthquake, we completed the work in all our museums.”

Coşku said there was damage only in a block of the Hatay Museum, adding: “Except this, there is no general physical damage in museums. There are small damages to plasters and coatings. We are ready to open the museums as not even a single artifact got damaged. There is no single damage to the mosaics in the world’s largest mosaic museum, the
Hatay Archaeology Museum and Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum.”

Yahya said that they had finished the restoration of the damaged artifacts in the Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum and that work continues in the Hatay Archaeology Museum.

“First of all, the materials needed for restoration are provided and then the restorer starts working. We will complete the restoration of some small artifacts in a very short time,” he said.

Coşkun also added that the ministry prepared a special support package with both financial and technical support in the construction, revival, restoration, or reconstruction of all registered cultural assets, irrespective of whether it is affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“More than 500 people working for the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums continue their detailed examinations. We are about to complete the process in many of the quake-hit provinces. We document all of them, even if it is less or medium damaged. We will reuse even a single demolished rubble stone of all registered cultural assets,” he said

cultural artifacts,

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
Hockney immersive takes plunge into artist’s creative process

Hockney immersive takes plunge into artist’s creative process
‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty
Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive
Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works
More restaurants trying subscription programs

More restaurants trying subscription programs
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.