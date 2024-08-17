Putin to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan during two-day visit

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Azerbaijan for a two-day official visit starting Sunday to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments, the Kremlin announced on Friday.

This marks Putin's first trip to the Caucasus nation since 2018 and occurs as Russia aims to reassert its role as a mediator between Azerbaijan and its adversary, Armenia.

"The further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as pressing international and regional issues, will be discussed," the Kremlin stated.

Both countries share a multifaceted partnership that extends to energy cooperation, security issues, and military ties. Azerbaijan has relied on Russian support in regional conflicts, while Russia values Azerbaijan as a key player in the Caspian region, particularly concerning oil and gas transportation routes.

Following the visit, a Joint Statement from the Heads of State is expected to be adopted, along with the signing of intergovernmental agreements and other documents.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European countries have increasingly turned to oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan as a potential substitute for Russian gas.