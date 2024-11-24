Putin signs law letting Ukraine fighters write off bad debts

MOSCOW
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows those who sign up to fight in Ukraine to write off unpaid debts worth almost $100,000, the government announced.

The new legislation will be a strong motivation for some to join up, experts said, as Russia seeks new ways to recruit fighters for the nearly three-year conflict grinding through troops.

The new legislation will allow those who sign a one-year contract to fight in Ukraine after Dec. 1 to free themselves of existing bad debts. It also covers their spouses.

The law concerns debts where a court order for collection was issued and enforcement proceedings began before Dec. 1, 2024.

The total amount of unpaid debt that can be covered is 10 million rubles, around $96,000 at current rates.

The legislation will largely concern younger Russians of fighting age, since those in their 30s and younger are most likely to have loans.

Russia has extremely high interest rates for loans and many Russians have almost no cash savings, although the proportion of home owners is relatively high.

Conscripts cannot be sent to the front line but can choose to sign a contract to join the professional army and be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Russian authorities "are strengthening the motivation to sign a contract," political analyst Georgy Bovt wrote on Telegram.

Over 13 million Russians have three or more loans, according to a central bank report released last month covering the first two quarters. This was up 20 percent on the same period last year.

Ukraine also has legislation allowing those fighting to get preferential terms for loans and in some cases to write off debts.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
WORLD Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

In a growingly unpredictable world, Türkiye’s contribution to the collective security of NATO is invaluable, the chief of the alliance, Mark Rutte said, in his first visit to Ankara after taking office.

ECONOMY Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
