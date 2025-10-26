Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

MOSCOW
Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

"The decisive tests are now complete," Putin, who is waging an offensive in neighboring Ukraine, said in a video released by the Kremlin during a meeting with military officials.

He ordered the preparation of "infrastructure to put this weapon into service in the Russian armed forces."

Putin called the missile a "unique creation that no one else in the world possesses," adding that the Burevestnik has "unlimited range."

During the last test on Oct. 21, the missile spent "about 15 hours" flying 14,000 km, said Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, adding that this was not the upper limit for the weapon.

"The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance," he said.

Putin announced the Russian military's development of the missiles in 2018.

"The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, higher than any other nuclear power.

Russia and the United States together have about 87 percent of the global inventory of nuclear weapons, enough to destroy the world many times over. Russia has 5,459 nuclear warheads while the United States has 5,177, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

"The strategic forces are capable of ensuring the national security of the Russian Federation and the Union State in full," Putin said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Year-long funeral starts for Thailands former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops
Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza

Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza
Gaza Tribunal: Israel committing genocide against Palestinians

Gaza Tribunal: Israel committing genocide against Palestinians
Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes

Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes
Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet

Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿