Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin

MOSCOW
Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but questions remain: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin still supported the idea of a truce in Ukraine, but many unanswered questions remained about how it would work.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv since taking office, but his administration has failed to make a breakthrough despite talks with both sides.

"Putin does support the idea that a ceasefire is needed, but before that a whole range of questions have to be answered," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"These questions are hanging in the air, so far no one has given an answer to them," he added, blaming the lack of progress on "the Kiev regime's uncontrollability".

Trump has meanwhile voiced frustration at the slow pace of talks, telling NBC news in March that he was "pissed off" with Putin.

On Sunday, he told reporters: "We're talking to Russia. We'd like them to stop. I don't like the bombing. The bombing goes on and on."

Putin rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire in March, while the Kremlin has made a U.S.-proposed truce in the Black Sea dependent on the West lifting certain sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Trump was not "going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations" with Russia over its three-year offensive.

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

    Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

  2. AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

    AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

  3. Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

    Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

  4. Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

    Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

  5. Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

    Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
Recommended
Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months

France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months
UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week
Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill
Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN
WORLD Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.
ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿