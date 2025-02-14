Public-sector dentists go on nationwide strike

ISTANBUL

Following the recent strikes by family physicians, public-sector dentists across Türkiye will also stage a work stoppage on Feb. 14, an official has announced.

With the move, dentists across the country seek to acquire improved working conditions, an increase in the number of auxiliary workers and delivery of all the supplies needed to offer high-quality health care, according to Özlem Akarken, the head of a health services union.

Dentists have long been struggling with heavy workloads, deteriorating working conditions and systemic challenges that hinder their ability to provide effective care, Akarken pointed out.

According to Akarken, low-quality materials, frequent equipment failures and staff shortages are also preventing efficient dental treatments, leading to patient dissatisfaction.

She also highlighted issues such as unfair compensation policies and difficulties in accessing specialist dental care.

Calling for urgent reforms, Akarken urged immediate action to enhance working conditions, ensure the availability of necessary materials and increase support staff to improve healthcare services for both dentists and patients.