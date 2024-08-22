Psychology association seeks to curb ‘student inflation'

Psychology association seeks to curb ‘student inflation'

Beyazıt ŞENBÜK - ISTANBUL
Psychology association seeks to curb ‘student inflation

A psychologist’s association has initiated legal proceedings with the aim of curbing the vast number of unqualified psychology graduates in the country, demanding a minimum required score for the department to be designated for the university entrance examination.

According to the guidelines of Türkiye's higher education exam authority, every university exam participant is currently eligible to study psychology without needing to meet a designated minimum score. In contrast, disciplines such as medicine, law, pharmacy and dentistry mandate a minimum score for admission.

Challenging this policy through legal means, officials from the Turkish Psychologists Association (TPD) underscored the detrimental impact on the reputation of psychology departments and the adverse effects on the proficiency levels of psychology graduates.

“There was a total of 10 psychology departments founded in the country between the years 1900 and 1999, with a total quota of about 200 students. Currently, the field has over 10,000 quotas,” said chairman of the association, Professor Dr. Gökhan Malkoç, pointing to the numbers growing uncontrollably over the years.

Drawing attention to the precedent set by other fields that train professionals for public service and require a minimum score, he stated, “The psychology department should also be accepted as a public interest department and a minimum required score should be designated. Universities that do not satisfy the standards should not be granted quotas.”

Indicating that this unplanned growth may result in “psychology inflation” in the future, Malkoç noted that the minimum rank for the psychology department should be designated as 200,000.

Echoing Malkoç’s concerns, educational specialist Salim Ünsal emphasized the importance of establishing a minimum score requirement for psychology programs, highlighting the crucial role of psychology graduates in addressing public mental health.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

    Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

  2. Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

    Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

  3. Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

    Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

  4. Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

    Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

  5. Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

    Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Recommended
Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years

Türkiye to lease farmlands left uncultivated for 2 years
Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine

Ankara health body dismisses claims of Türkiye’s 1st mpox quarantine
Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center

Türkiye, Iraq set to appoint generals to new Baghdad center
Violence against woman on street sparks outrage

Violence against woman on street sparks outrage
Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet

Ankara welcomes EU’s invitation to Fidan for Gymnich meet
Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case

Fatih Terim accuses bank, manager in high-profile fraud case
WORLD Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Ceasefire hopes fade as Israeli strikes continue to ravage Gaza

Hopes were dwindling Thursday for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting raged despite pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
ECONOMY Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer morale improves slightly in August, shows survey

Consumer sentiment improved, even though slightly, in August, after declining in the previous two months, a joint survey conducted by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿