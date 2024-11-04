Protests erupt over Munzur Springs status downgrade

TUNCELİ
In the eastern province of Tunceli, residents have taken to the streets to protest the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry’s recent decision to downgrade the status of Munzur Springs, a region cherished for its cultural and natural importance.

The area, known for its 40 springs cascading from steep cliffs, was reclassified from a “Natural Site — Qualified Natural Protection Area” to a “Natural Site — Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Area” on July 28, 2023.

Munzur and Pülümür valleys, which include the Munzur Springs, span approximately 17 kilometers from Tunceli’s Ovacık district and lie around 80 kilometers from the city center.

These regions were initially for their biodiversity and cultural value, yet the recent classification allows for limited, controlled development — a move that has sparked a backlash among environmental and cultural advocates.

The Tunceli branch of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects has taken legal action, filing a lawsuit. The petition calls for the immediate suspension and eventual annulment of the ministry’s decision.

In support of the application, a four-person scientific team conducted an assessment of the area, examining the broader implications of its reduced protections.

Lawyer Barış Yıldırım condemned the reclassification and emphasized that Munzur Springs holds deep meaning for the local Alevi community.

“This geography is inseperable from the collective memory of our people. There’s a deep unspoken respect for it.”

