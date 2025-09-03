Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

JERUSALEM

Three days of protests by families of Israeli hostages erupted in Jerusalem and was marked by tense scenes on Sept. 3, as Israel’s military faces a growing trust crisis over its Gaza City plan.

Demonstrators called for the release of 48 hostages in Gaza, staging rallies outside the Israeli parliament, the National Library and the homes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Early on Sept. 3, mothers of combat soldiers gathered at the city’s entrance, urging an end to the war to save both hostages and soldiers.

Protesters set fire to trash bins and one nearby vehicle caught fire. At the National Library, dozens climbed onto the roof, unfurling banners accusing Netanyahu of abandoning citizens.

Police negotiated with activists, who refused to come down. “A state cannot abandon its citizens. The National Library overlooks the Knesset [the parliament]. We want to be seen,” said Yael Kuperman, one of the protesters.

The protests come as tens of thousands of reservists were called up for the Israel Defense Forces, marking the largest draft since the start of the war nearly two years ago.

The call-up, intended as the first phase of a wider operation targeting Gaza City, faced low turnout. Many reservists cited personal and financial reasons for requesting exemptions, while hundreds signed a letter refusing duty, with some deeming the operation “patently illegal.”

Units reported smaller platoons and companies, with many volunteers filling gaps in regular battalions.

Senior officers acknowledged the challenges of mobilizing sufficient forces, with some even using social media to recruit combat-ready medics and snipers for the upcoming 70-day operation beginning Sept. 11.

“I’m looking for combat soldiers, mainly medics and snipers, for an operation of 70 days starting on Sept. 11. If there are reservists who are interested, please message me privately,” wrote one on a WhatsApp group for university students.

Approximately 60,000 reservists were slated to be drafted in multiple waves for the operation.

Reservists will train and prepare over the coming days, with some set to replace regular forces in Israel’s north and the West Bank as four divisions are planned for deployment into Gaza City.

Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone while the military moves forward with plans to overtake it in a campaign to push Hamas into submission. Parts of the city are already considered “red zones,” where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate ahead of expected heavy fighting.