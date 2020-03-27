Prosecutors seek aggravated life sentence for killed bar head

  • March 27 2020 10:10:00

Prosecutors seek aggravated life sentence for killed bar head

DİYARBAKIR
Prosecutors seek aggravated life sentence for killed bar head

Turkish prosecutors sought an aggravated life sentence on March 26 for a suspect accused in the 2015 killing of Tahir Elçi, the former head of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, and two police officers. 

The Diyarbakir Chief Prosecutor’s Office indicted PKK/YPG terrorist Uğur Yakışır for disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state, first-degree murder, and related crimes.

Three other police officers are accused of manslaughter by deliberate negligence.

Elçi, who was also a vocal human rights activist, was killed in broad daylight on Nov. 28, 2015, in the central Sur district of the city while making a public statement to draw attention to the damage done to the district’s historic sites, including the area surrounding the famous Four-Legged Minaret.

Two police officers were also killed when gunmen opened fire from a car near the gathering.

Elçi was buried at Yenikoy AsrıCemetery in Diyarbakır with thousands gathering for his funeral.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

 

assasination,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

    Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  3. Coronavirus death toll up by 16 to 75, with 1,196 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 16 to 75, with 1,196 new cases

  4. Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

    Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

  5. Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman

    Virus kills 33-year-old Turkish woman
Recommended
Two cemeteries in Istanbul designated for virus victims

Two cemeteries in Istanbul designated for virus victims
Turkish, Chinese experts exchange views on COVID-19 struggle in videoconference

Turkish, Chinese experts exchange views on COVID-19 struggle in videoconference
Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers from boats in Aegean

Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers from boats in Aegean
Erdoğan warns G20 leaders against unilateral policies in COVID-19 fight

Erdoğan warns G20 leaders against unilateral policies in COVID-19 fight
Ankara slams Greece for maritime jurisdiction statement

Ankara slams Greece for maritime jurisdiction statement
Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease

Latest on the coronavirus: New York becomes the US epicenter of the disease

The U.S. House of Representatives will begin debate on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill on March 27 as virus cases in the country rose to the highest in the world.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index at 91.8 in March

Economic confidence index at 91.8 in March

Turkey's economic confidence index reached 91.8 in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on March 27.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.