Prosecutor’s office requests media archive on Gezi protests

Prosecutor’s office requests media archive on Gezi protests

ISTANBUL
Prosecutor’s office requests media archive on Gezi protests

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested Türkiye’s media regulator to provide archival footage and recordings pertaining to the 2013 Gezi Park protests, signaling a potential expansion of an ongoing investigation.

Last month, Ayşe Barım, the head of the country’s leading talent management agency, was arrested on allegations of orchestrating the involvement of actors under her management in protests, during which thousands of people took to the streets to oppose plans to construct a replica of Ottoman barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park by cutting down trees.

What began as localized demonstrations eventually swelled into a widespread movement against the government.

Several renowned actors, known to have been involved in the demonstrations at the time, have also been summoned to testify.

In an official communiqué addressed to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the prosecutor's office has called for the compilation and submission of all media records from May 27, 2013, onward that “purportedly facilitated the proliferation of these unlawful demonstrations, propagated their legitimacy and contributed to their escalation into a public security threat,” local media said quoting an official document.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Barım maintained extensive communication with key defendants in the Gezi Park trial, including Osman Kavala, Çiğdem Utku Mater and Memet Ali Alabora.

As a key figure in the representation of numerous high-profile actors, Barım has previously faced scrutiny for allegedly monopolizing the industry.

Claims have surfaced that she systematically marginalized dissenting artists, effectively ostracizing them from the professional landscape — an allegation prosecuted by authorities in a separate case.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

    Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

  2. Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes

    Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes

  3. 488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

    488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

  4. Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

    Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

  5. Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul

    Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul
Recommended
Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison

Ponzi scheme founders face over 45,000 years in prison
Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes

Türkiye’s Aegean cities to hold emergency meeting amid earthquakes
488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration

488 lighthouses across Türkiye undergoing restoration
Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings
Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul

Türkiye’s largest high school complex opens in Istanbul
Turkish actress faces inquiry over alleged terror propaganda

Turkish actress faces inquiry over alleged terror propaganda
Minister signals two stages for social media restriction

Minister signals two stages for social media restriction
WORLD Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal dead

Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal 'dead'

Holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius — the fallback target of the Paris climate accord — is now "impossible," according to a stark new analysis published by leading scientists.
ECONOMY Trump in no rush to speak with Chinas Xi despite tariff battle

Trump in 'no rush' to speak with China's Xi despite tariff battle

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was not in a hurry to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, despite expectations that they would hold talks after announcing tit-for-tat tariffs in a growing trade conflict.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿