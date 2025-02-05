Prosecutor seeks up to 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu over remarks

ISTANBUL

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has concluded its indictment against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, seeking a prison sentence ranging from 2 years and 8 months to 7 years and 4 months.

A judicial inquiry has been initiated regarding İmamoğlu’s remarks directed at Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek on Jan. 20. In the indictment, Gürlek is designated as the "injured party."

The indictment also requested for Imamoğlu to be banned from holding public office.

The charges levied against İmamoğlu encompass "threat," "publicly insulting a public official due to his duties" and "deliberately targeting individuals engaged in counterterrorism efforts."

İmamoğlu, a mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), earlier denied the accusations.

The investigation stems from his comments at a panel, where he criticized legal actions against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

"Your aim is to intimidate the people. The chief prosecutor, I am telling you..." İmamoğlu said in his speech.

"We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments. We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

Furthermore, the indictment underscored that during a press conference on Jan. 27, İmamoğlu allegedly misrepresented a judicial expert as the sole authority on a case, purportedly aiming to manipulate legal proceedings in favor of the suspects by publicly disclosing the expert’s identity.

The second investigation followed comments İmamoğlu made regarding appointments in probes into CHP-run municipalities.

He accused Satılmış Büyükcanayakın, a court expert, of submitting fraudulent reports.

On Jan. 31 İmamoğlu testified at Çağlayan courthouse on the two separate investigations.

"We have been experiencing the highest level of judicial harassment in Istanbul... but we will not give up," İmamoğlu told a crowd of supporters following his testimony.