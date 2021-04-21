Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

  • April 21 2021 16:16:00

Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

ANKARA
Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

An Ankara prosecutor has launched a probe against a senior main opposition official for saying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s policies may trigger a military coup similar to the one that happened during the tenure of former prime minister Adnan Menderes, who was executed by a military junta following the 1960 coup d’état.

In a televised interview, Engin Altay, deputy parliamentary group chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), slammed Erdoğan for “exploiting” religion for political purposes “just like Menderes.”

“[I hope] his end will not be like his [Menderes’],” Altay said.

Erdoğan’s lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın, filed a criminal complaint against Altay for threatening Erdoğan by likening a fate similar to that of Menderes’ and “using the same language” as the coup plotters 60 years ago.

Erdoğan, at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group meeting on April 21, slammed Altay as an impudent person and said he is “never afraid of death.”

“Are you satisfied with the fate of Menderes? Because you were the ones who prepared that end [for him]. Are you reminding us of the same fate now?” he asked.

“Do not try in vain; we are ready for all of these,” Erdoğan said, recalling how the government foiled the coup attempt staged by FETÖ in July 2016. “We saw this on July 15 [2016] and we buried those who attempted this.”

Senior government members and AKP officials also slammed Altay for his remarks. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu described Altay as ignorant and someone who does not believe in democracy and people. “Likening Menderes’ end to Erdoğan’s? Yours may be worse than we did on July 15,” he said.

Turkey, Erdogan, coup d'etat,

TURKEY Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

    What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

  2. Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

    Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey replaces trade minister, forms two new ministries

    Turkey replaces trade minister, forms two new ministries

  4. People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated

    People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated

  5. Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking

    Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking
Recommended
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes
Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan
People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated

People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated
Man flees after abandoning his car on pedestrian overpass

Man flees after abandoning his car on pedestrian overpass
Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea
Turkey summons Swedish envoy for meeting terrorists

Turkey summons Swedish envoy 'for meeting terrorists'
WORLD India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India’s brutal new COVID outbreak set records on April 21 with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi ran perilously low on oxygen.
ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

The Turkish Competition Authority has concluded a preliminary inquiry into practices of 32 prominent firms, mostly operating in delivery and food sectors, that allegedly act together to keep wages lower, according to a statement released on April 19.
SPORTS Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League appeared dead in the water on April 21 after all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and threats from football authorities.