Proposal to include fines for relocating, abandoning animals

ANKARA

In the latest development on the contentious draft bill on stray animals, authorities are mulling the imposition of a fine amounting to 50,000 Turkish Liras ($1,500) for individuals who relocate stray animals or abandon their pets.

Local media on June 16 reported that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) reached a critical juncture in the highly debated draft bill on stray animals. The proposal to euthanize animals that are not adopted within 30 days previously dominated the national agenda for an extended period.

Daily Hürriyet reported that new fines have been added to the bill as part of measures against stray animals, whose numbers have increased in recent years. Efforts have begun to deal with the increasing number of attacks, some of which have resulted in serious injuries.

Individuals who gather animals and abandon them within the borders of another district or in forested areas will incur a fine of 50,000 liras per animal.

Additionally, the existing fine of 5,000 liras for those who adopt and subsequently abandon animals, as well as for those engaging in illegal breeding, will be raised to 50,000 liras.

Dogs displaying aggression, forming packs, having anatomical deformities and carrying the risk of rabies will be collected, while those assessed as harmless will be permitted to remain on the streets. However, these dogs will also be subject to sterilization, according to the draft bill.

Among the collected dogs, those capable of continuing their lives in shelters will be segregated, while the rest will face euthanasia if not adopted within one month.

A presentation on the proposal will be made to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by the end of the upcoming week. Subsequently, the bill will be evaluated one last time during AKP’s executive board meeting. The proposal is slated to be presented before parliament goes on recess, slated for mid-July.