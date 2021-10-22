Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: Police

  • October 22 2021 09:42:00

Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: Police

LOS ANGELES
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set: Police

U.S. actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico, US law enforcement officers said on Oct. 21. 

The incident happened on the set of "Rust" in the southwestern U.S. state, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement.

Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and is receiving treatment.

"Mr. Baldwin was interviewed by detectives," Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP.

"He provided statements and answered their questions. He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made."
The Santa Fe New Mexican published pictures of a distraught-looking Baldwin which it said were taken in the parking lot of the set after the tragedy.

The paper said its reporter had seen the actor in tears after he had been quizzed by investigators.
One photograph shows a man, presumed to be Baldwin, doubled over.
A spokesperson from the production told The Hollywood Reporter the "accident" involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

The incident took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood filmmakers.
Movie sets usually have stringent rules over the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened.
Most famously, Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died during filming of "The Crow" after being shot by a gun that was supposed to fire blanks.

Baldwin co-produces the film and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.
The 63-year-old posted a photograph earlier Thursday on Instagram showing him apparently on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.
"Back to in-person at the office. Blimey... it’s exhausting," he captioned the picture, which went online several hours before the incident.

A joint statement by John Lindley and Rebecca Rhine of the International Cinematographers Guild said news of Hutchins’ death was "devastating".
"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family," the statement, reported by Variety, said.

Baldwin has been on television and in films since the 1980s.
He starred in a number of high profile movies, including in "The Hunt for Red October" and two iterations of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and has also voiced animated characters in hits like "The Boss Baby".
He garnered new fans with his long-running portrayal of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live", a character that irritated the former president, but won Baldwin a Primetime Emmy.

"Rust" also stars Jensen Ackles ("Supernaturals") and Travis Fimmel, best known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok in "Vikings".
The Bonanza Creek Ranch where Thursday’s incident took place has hosted productions including "Hostiles," "Cowboys & Aliens," "3:10 to Yuma," "Appaloosa" and "Longmire."

Woman,

WORLD Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

  2. Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

    Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

  3. Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

    Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

  4. Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

    Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

  5. Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

    Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list
Recommended
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against China invasion

Biden says US would defend Taiwan against China invasion
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government
COVID recovery poses dire climate, health risks: Lancet

COVID recovery poses dire climate, health risks: Lancet
Trump announces plans to launch new social network TRUTH Social

Trump announces plans to launch new social network 'TRUTH Social'
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch
WORLD Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Buckingham Palace said on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Turkey denounces unwarranted addition to FATF grey list

Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

Turkey's Ministry of Treasury and Finance said the grey listing of the country on Oct. 21 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was unfair.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Turkish side Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw by Antwerp on Oct. 21 in a Group D match of the Europa League.