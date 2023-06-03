Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

ISTANBUL

Prominet Turkish journalist Mehmet Barlas, who had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Şişli for some time, has passed away at the age of 81.

Born in 1942 in Ankara, Mehmet Barlas began his professional career with newspaper Son Havadis, founded by his father, Cemil Sait Barlas. Mehmet Barlas then worked for Cumhuriyet, the Official Gazette, Günaydın, Milliyet, Güneş, Tercüman, Hürriyet, Türkiye, Yeni Şafak, Zaman, Star and Akşam newspapers, and lastly continued his career as the editor-in-chief of daily Sabah.

Married since 1968, Canan Barlas and Mehmet Barlas have two children, Cemil and Ela.

The renowned journalist will be buried in Yeniköy Cemetery after the funeral ceremony to be held at Levent Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Mosque on June 4.

After the death of Mehmet Barlas, many politicians and important figures such as Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Vice President Fuat Oktay, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, deputy AKP leader and spokesperson Ömer Çelik and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, published condolence messages.