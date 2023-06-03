Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

ISTANBUL
Prominent Turkish journalist dies at 81

Prominet Turkish journalist Mehmet Barlas, who had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Şişli for some time, has passed away at the age of 81.

Born in 1942 in Ankara, Mehmet Barlas began his professional career with newspaper Son Havadis, founded by his father, Cemil Sait Barlas. Mehmet Barlas then worked for Cumhuriyet, the Official Gazette, Günaydın, Milliyet, Güneş, Tercüman, Hürriyet, Türkiye, Yeni Şafak, Zaman, Star and Akşam newspapers, and lastly continued his career as the editor-in-chief of daily Sabah.

Married since 1968, Canan Barlas and Mehmet Barlas have two children, Cemil and Ela.

The renowned journalist will be buried in Yeniköy Cemetery after the funeral ceremony to be held at Levent Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa Mosque on June 4.

After the death of Mehmet Barlas, many politicians and important figures such as Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Vice President Fuat Oktay, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, deputy AKP leader and spokesperson Ömer Çelik and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, published condolence messages.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

    Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

  2. Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

    Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

  3. Strong expansion in auto market continues

    Strong expansion in auto market continues

  4. Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

    Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

  5. Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority

    Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority
Recommended
‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’

‘1.5 mln cruise passengers expected to visit Türkiye in 2023’
EU denies policy restricting visas for Turks

EU denies policy restricting visas for Turks
Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority

Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority
Market regulator closes 52 websites for unauthorized transactions

Market regulator closes 52 websites for unauthorized transactions
Parliament convenes for new legislative term

Parliament convenes for new legislative term
Türkiye urges Sweden to comply with agreement for NATO bid

Türkiye urges Sweden to comply with agreement for NATO bid
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta has ramped up its Quest virtual reality headgear line, just days before Apple is expected to put its spin on the headset market.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.