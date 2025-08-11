Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

ISTANBUL
A new investigation has been launched against prominent journalist Fatih Altaylı on charges of “openly disseminating misleading information” over remarks in a video on his YouTube channel, media reported on Aug. 11.

The recent access ban imposed on Altaylı’s YouTube channel was also implemented within the scope of this investigation, the media reported.

The court’s ruling, citing an article of the Internet Law, stated that the measure was taken “for the purpose of protecting national security and public order and preventing crime.”

The well-known journalist, whose channel has about 1.65 million subscribers, was arrested in June in a separate investigation over comments he made on the same platform.

He was accused of making “threatening” remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

While the indictment in that case has just been completed, prosecutors have demanded a prison sentence of “no less than five years” for Altaylı.

He denied the accusations in his statement to the prosecutor, saying that he personally knows Erdoğan and did not expect his words to be interpreted as a threat.

Since Altaylı’s arrest, his team has been sharing his comments on the recent developments the journalist sent from the prison in Istanbul’s Silivri and hosting guests on his channel.

Prominent figures from politics, art and media appeared in broadcasts on the channel.

 

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
