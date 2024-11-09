Project aims to convert Black Sea algae into bioplastics

SINOP
In a bid to reduce the detrimental environmental impact of seaweeds on the Black Sea coast, a project spearheaded by a Turkish university aims to utilize these seaweeds to produce fertilizer and bioplastics.

Led by Sinop University and supported by the European Union, the initiative seeks to help preserve the Black Sea region and create a sustainable future by optimizing the economic and environmental advantages of seaweeds.

Professor Dr. Levent Bat from the university’s Faculty of Fisheries noted the initiative spans seven nations, including Türkiye, at the project’s publicity meeting.

Project partners also include Bulgaria’s Shumen University and Georgia’s Batumi State University.

The studies they will carry out within the scope of this international project would provide a detailed understanding of the impact of macroalgae on eutrophication, according to Bat.

“We will fortify the essential laboratory infrastructures and develop a thorough approach for scientific research. Research will be conducted at partner university laboratories,” he explained.

Feasibility studies will be conducted to assess the possible applications of macroalgae, including the manufacturing of fertilizer and bioplastics, he added.

The project not only aims at technological advancement but also seeks to raise awareness about environmental consciousness, according to Bat. “We will host international conferences, workshops, training sessions and clean-up initiatives to increase public awareness about seaweeds and eutrophication.”

As a result, they will help raise environmental consciousness among local residents as well as in academic circles, he further noted.

In accordance with the project's shared objectives, each person, group and institution taking part seeks to improve the Black Sea and its environs, Bat noted, stating that the initiative will be put into action in the first half of 2025.

