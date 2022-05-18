Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed

LOS ANGELES

Months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust,” the co-producer of the project says he is “confident” the movie will resume filming and be completed.

In an interview published on May 16 by The Hollywood Reporter, Anjul Nigam, co-producer of “Rust” with actor Alec Baldwin, said he believes they’ll be able to finish “Rust” once the investigation into the shooting incident is complete.

“’Rust’ is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Nigam told the publication. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when a firearm held by Baldwin was discharged as they were rehearsing a scene. The investigation by the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Department is ongoing.

Nigam said they are “confident” they’ll “be able to complete the movie” once the investigation is complete.

Nigam also announced plans for a new film project with Baldwin, called “False Awakenings,” in which Baldwin will star. They plan to begin production this summer.