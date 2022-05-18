Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed

  • May 18 2022 07:00:00

Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed

LOS ANGELES
Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed

Months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust,” the co-producer of the project says he is “confident” the movie will resume filming and be completed.

In an interview published on May 16 by The Hollywood Reporter, Anjul Nigam, co-producer of “Rust” with actor Alec Baldwin, said he believes they’ll be able to finish “Rust” once the investigation into the shooting incident is complete.

“’Rust’ is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Nigam told the publication. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when a firearm held by Baldwin was discharged as they were rehearsing a scene. The investigation by the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Department is ongoing.

Nigam said they are “confident” they’ll “be able to complete the movie” once the investigation is complete.

Nigam also announced plans for a new film project with Baldwin, called “False Awakenings,” in which Baldwin will star. They plan to begin production this summer.

TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction
Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’

Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’
Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour
Italian opera seeks UNESCO recognition

Italian opera seeks UNESCO recognition
Orphan bear cub not to be released into nature

Orphan bear cub not to be released into nature
Iran filmmakers condemn arrest of fellow directors

Iran filmmakers condemn arrest of fellow directors
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.