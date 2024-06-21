Producers expect olive surge despite previous challenges

Producers expect olive surge despite previous challenges

MANISA
Producers expect olive surge despite previous challenges

Türkiye’s olive producers, who faced significant challenges last year with low yield and olive oil prices surpassing 300 Turkish Liras ($9), are optimistic about the upcoming season.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) forecasts a remarkable 90.8 percent increase in olive production.

Experts in Türkiye’s olive-growing regions predict yields will exceed last year’s by at least 50 percent, provided that there are no extreme climatic disruptions.

Mustafa Tan, head of the National Olive and Olive Oil Council, anticipates a “year of abundance” for olives, signaling a positive outlook despite potential localized issues.

“Agriculture is like an open factory,” Tan said. “If the temperature rises to 50 degrees Celsius, negativities may occur.”

Regional agricultural leaders echo this optimism. Manisa Akhisar Chamber of Agriculture Head Ahmet Akbuğa highlighted the favorable temperature increases, forecasting a substantial yield boost.

If conditions remain stable, the region could produce 300,000 tons this year, compared to 130,000 tons last year.

Heads of Bursa Mudanya and Aydın Nazilli chambers of agriculture both report better fruit conditions this season and expect more than a 50 percent yield increase.

Meanwhile, Ali Yılmaz Diker, Balıkesir Edremit chamber head, emphasized the ideal flower time in their region, resulting in a promising crop outlook. Despite high costs, he stressed the importance of supporting producers to maintain strong export performance.

Wholesale olive oil prices in the Aegean province of Manisa are currently between 200-250 liras per liter, with an observed price drop to 180 liras following the lifting of an export ban.

Veyis Avcı, head of the Mersin Tarsus Chamber of Agriculture, mentioned that last year’s yield loss was up to 80 percent due to climatic conditions, but this year, only a 15 percent loss is expected.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Centuries-old Istanbul buildings endure despite quake risk for modern edifices

Centuries-old Istanbul buildings endure despite quake risk for modern edifices
Touristic Tatvan Train set to boost tourism

Touristic Tatvan Train set to boost tourism
Crowds gather in Sakarya to watch mayflies’ ‘death flight’

Crowds gather in Sakarya to watch mayflies’ ‘death flight’
Diving activities strike up in Van Lake

Diving activities strike up in Van Lake
Gov’t mulls extending maternity leave to address low birth rates

Gov’t mulls extending maternity leave to address low birth rates
Millions return from Eid holiday, causing traffic jams

Millions return from Eid holiday, causing traffic jams
Türkiye welcomes Armenias recognition of Palestinian state

Türkiye welcomes Armenia's recognition of Palestinian state
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿