Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

ANKARA

The speaker's office has forwarded 400 proceedings linked to previous term deputies, including opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office as the ex-MPs have been stripped of their immunity in the aftermath of the parliamentary election.

The files, most of which belonged to former deputies from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), were subsequently transferred to the Justice Ministry after the presidential process. From there, they were routed to the parliamentary crimes’ investigation unit of the chief prosecutor's office to facilitate further inquiries.

The HDP, which has long faced allegations of ties to the outlawed PKK and is currently undergoing a closure case, had nominated its parliamentary candidates on the Green Left Party (YSP) lists during the May 14 elections, securing nearly 5 million votes.

Approximately 600 pending cases that remain under the jurisdiction of the ministry are anticipated to be sent in the forthcoming days.

The attorneys of the chief public prosecutor will oversee the investigations into the records of former deputies.

These records encompass a range of criminal activities, such as "engaging in propaganda for a terrorist organization, inciting public hatred and enmity, insulting public officials and slandering. Additionally, Kılıçdaroğlu is also under investigation for alleged threats.

The attorney generals assigned to the respective offices where the files have been dispatched will summon the former deputies for questioning within the scope of the investigations. Subsequently, if sufficient evidence is gathered, lawsuits will be filed against them.

Previously, the bureau had handled 350 criminal files concerning individuals who were not elected as deputies. However, these cases did not advance to the report stage.