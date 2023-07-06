Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

ANKARA
Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutors office

The speaker's office has forwarded 400 proceedings linked to previous term deputies, including opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office as the ex-MPs have been stripped of their immunity in the aftermath of the parliamentary election.

The files, most of which belonged to former deputies from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), were subsequently transferred to the Justice Ministry after the presidential process. From there, they were routed to the parliamentary crimes’ investigation unit of the chief prosecutor's office to facilitate further inquiries.

The HDP, which has long faced allegations of ties to the outlawed PKK and is currently undergoing a closure case, had nominated its parliamentary candidates on the Green Left Party (YSP) lists during the May 14 elections, securing nearly 5 million votes.

Approximately 600 pending cases that remain under the jurisdiction of the ministry are anticipated to be sent in the forthcoming days.

The attorneys of the chief public prosecutor will oversee the investigations into the records of former deputies.

These records encompass a range of criminal activities, such as "engaging in propaganda for a terrorist organization, inciting public hatred and enmity, insulting public officials and slandering. Additionally, Kılıçdaroğlu is also under investigation for alleged threats.

The attorney generals assigned to the respective offices where the files have been dispatched will summon the former deputies for questioning within the scope of the investigations. Subsequently, if sufficient evidence is gathered, lawsuits will be filed against them.

Previously, the bureau had handled 350 criminal files concerning individuals who were not elected as deputies. However, these cases did not advance to the report stage.

Turkish, Parliament,

TÜRKIYE Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

    Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

  2. Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

    Proceedings against ex-MPs sent to chief prosecutor's office

  3. Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

    Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

  4. Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

    Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

  5. Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek

    Economy program aims at fiscal discipline, stability, fighting inflation: Şimşek
Recommended
Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul

Zelensky to meet Erdoğan in Istanbul
Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks

Ankara, Athens to resume confidence-building talks
28 suspects, including public officials, nabbed in bribery op

28 suspects, including public officials, nabbed in bribery op
FETÖ fugitive held entering Türkiye under new identity

FETÖ fugitive held entering Türkiye under new identity
Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet
Property owners turn to short-term rentals amid rent cap

Property owners turn to short-term rentals amid rent cap
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta has unveiled an app to rival Twitter, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.