Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

ISTANBUL

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul has launched an investigation into allegations by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel regarding a lawsuit against the Istanbul Municipality.

The move follows Özel’s claim that Mücahit Birinci, a former top member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and lawyer, instructed imprisoned businessman Murat Kapki to give false testimony.

At a press conference at CHP headquarters, Özel alleged that Birinci promised Kapki his release in exchange for the testimony and $2 million. The prosecutor’s office said it would monitor developments in the ex officio probe.

The CHP leader claimed that Birinci asked Kapki to “represent a meeting that didn’t exist, mention the names of various individuals and link these to various events.”

Özel called on Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and conduct a transparent investigation.

The case stems from a sweeping corruption probe into the Istanbul Municipality, which has led to the arrest and suspension of several officials, including Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Dozens of suspects have been released under the “effective repentance” program after cooperating with authorities.

During a rally in Istanbul on Aug. 6, Özel said a “bribery exchange” had been set up through the case. He further alleged that lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım, working with prosecutors, took money from detainees’ families. The CHP has appealed to the HSK with documents it says support these claims.

Yıldırım was detained on orders of the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul on charges of “influence peddling” but was later released on probation.