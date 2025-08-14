Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

ISTANBUL
Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul has launched an investigation into allegations by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel regarding a lawsuit against the Istanbul Municipality.

The move follows Özel’s claim that Mücahit Birinci, a former top member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and lawyer, instructed imprisoned businessman Murat Kapki to give false testimony.

At a press conference at CHP headquarters, Özel alleged that Birinci promised Kapki his release in exchange for the testimony and $2 million. The prosecutor’s office said it would monitor developments in the ex officio probe.

The CHP leader claimed that Birinci asked Kapki to “represent a meeting that didn’t exist, mention the names of various individuals and link these to various events.”

Özel called on Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and conduct a transparent investigation.

The case stems from a sweeping corruption probe into the Istanbul Municipality, which has led to the arrest and suspension of several officials, including Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Dozens of suspects have been released under the “effective repentance” program after cooperating with authorities.

During a rally in Istanbul on Aug. 6, Özel said a “bribery exchange” had been set up through the case. He further alleged that lawyer Mehmet Yıldırım, working with prosecutors, took money from detainees’ families. The CHP has appealed to the HSK with documents it says support these claims.

Yıldırım was detained on orders of the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul on charges of “influence peddling” but was later released on probation.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

    Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

  3. Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

    Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

  4. Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

    Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

  5. Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities

    Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israels controversial settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank
Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action
Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians
Turkish soldiers remains from Korean War returned to authorities

Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
Türkiye to step up fight against plastic waste, marine litter

Türkiye to step up fight against plastic waste, marine litter
Positive momentum in markets bolsters macro-financial stability: Şimşek

Positive momentum in markets bolsters macro-financial stability: Şimşek
Wildfire risk could persist into September, expert warns

Wildfire risk could persist into September, expert warns
WORLD Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania’s defense minister has called for NATO allies Türkiye and Bulgaria to expand their joint Black Sea mine-clearing task force to include patrols aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and trade routes from potential Russian attacks.

ECONOMY Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye will soon sign agreements for certain oil and natural gas exploration fields in Pakistan.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿