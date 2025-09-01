Probe launched into child murder at Boğaziçi University

ISTANBUL
An investigation has been launched into the killing of a 15-year-old girl who was working as a waitress at an event held on the campus of Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, as public outrage mounted over the fact that the suspect — despite an extensive criminal record — was free.

 

The incident occurred late on Aug. 30, when a 20-year-old man, reportedly in a relationship with the victim, entered the university’s campus where she was working.

 

He fatally shot her with a firearm before turning the weapon on himself. Despite emergency medical intervention, both died, authorities reported.

 

Boğaziçi University rents out its Kennedy Lodge facility for private functions, such as weddings and cocktail receptions. The Aug. 30 incident unfolded during one such event.

 

The fact that an armed individual was able to access a campus known for its strict security measures has also raised concerns. Allegations have surfaced that security checks are relaxed during private events hosted at the venue.

 

According to reports in the press, the assailant had 24 prior criminal records.

 

The case comes amid growing debate in Türkiye over the judicial and penal system, particularly regarding repeat offenders with long criminal histories who are nevertheless released.

 

Under current legislation, those sentenced to less than one and two years in prison often serve little or no time behind bars, fueling criticism over impunity.

 

In June, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said that a newly approved law brought an increase in the time convicts must actually serve in prison for minimum sentence.

