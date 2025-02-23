Probe into Istanbul mayor on fake diploma claim

Probe into Istanbul mayor on fake diploma claim

ISTANBUL
Probe into Istanbul mayor on fake diploma claim

Istanbul's chief public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation into Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, alleging "forgery of official documents" in connection with claims that his university diploma is fake.

A statement issued by the prosecutor’s office on Feb. 23 said the probe follows a report from the Council of Higher Education that included findings suggesting İmamoğlu's diploma was forged

İmamoğlu, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is already facing multiple lawsuits and investigations. These include accusations of threatening Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek, targeting a court expert, rigging a municipal tender, insulting members of the Supreme Election Council and involvement in municipal irregularities.

The legal challenges could result in potential prison time for İmamoğlu and a ban from holding public office if convicted.

According to İmamoğlu’s resume on CHP’s website, he graduated from Istanbul University’s Business Administration Faculty in 1994 after transferring from a university in Turkish Cyprus. In Türkiye, having a bachelor’s degree is a requirement to become president.

This new investigation comes as İmamoğlu prepares to run in the CHP’s primaries on March 23 to determine the party’s candidate for president.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş is considered another potential figure in the race.

However, media reports said Yavaş recently informed İmamoğlu and CHP leader Özgür Özel of his decision to withdraw from the primaries. Other sources later denied this claim.

The Ankara mayor has been vocal in his opposition to the primaries, proposing instead a large-scale public opinion survey.

The next national polls are not scheduled until 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye welcomes Trumps resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

  2. German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

    German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

  3. US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday

    US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday

  4. Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

    Larnaca halts flights over terror tip-off

  5. Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base

    Greek media claims US to shut down Alexandroupoli base
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Trumps resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan
Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara
Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death

Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death
Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties

Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties
AKP names new executive board after congress

AKP names new executive board after congress
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation

New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation
WORLD German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt as Europe waits

German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

German election winner Friedrich Merz on Monday faced the task of quickly building a new government that is eagerly awaited in Europe at a time of tectonic change in transatlantic relations.

ECONOMY Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken action following reports of unusual price fluctuations in the stock exchange, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿