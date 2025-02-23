Probe into Istanbul mayor on fake diploma claim

ISTANBUL

Istanbul's chief public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation into Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, alleging "forgery of official documents" in connection with claims that his university diploma is fake.

A statement issued by the prosecutor’s office on Feb. 23 said the probe follows a report from the Council of Higher Education that included findings suggesting İmamoğlu's diploma was forged

İmamoğlu, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is already facing multiple lawsuits and investigations. These include accusations of threatening Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek, targeting a court expert, rigging a municipal tender, insulting members of the Supreme Election Council and involvement in municipal irregularities.

The legal challenges could result in potential prison time for İmamoğlu and a ban from holding public office if convicted.

According to İmamoğlu’s resume on CHP’s website, he graduated from Istanbul University’s Business Administration Faculty in 1994 after transferring from a university in Turkish Cyprus. In Türkiye, having a bachelor’s degree is a requirement to become president.

This new investigation comes as İmamoğlu prepares to run in the CHP’s primaries on March 23 to determine the party’s candidate for president.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş is considered another potential figure in the race.

However, media reports said Yavaş recently informed İmamoğlu and CHP leader Özgür Özel of his decision to withdraw from the primaries. Other sources later denied this claim.

The Ankara mayor has been vocal in his opposition to the primaries, proposing instead a large-scale public opinion survey.

The next national polls are not scheduled until 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.