Probe initiated into police for accident involving Somali leader's son

ISTANBUL

An investigation has been launched into the police officers who conducted the initial examination at the scene of the fatal traffic accident involving the son of the Somali president.

Speaking of the incident in which Mohammed Hasan Sheikh Mahmud, the son of the president of Somalia, hit and killed motorcycle courier Yunus Emre Göçer in Istanbul, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said in a statement: "Regarding the traffic accident involving the son of Somalia’s president, a judicial investigation has been initiated against the police officers who made the crime scene investigation and the first fault assessment after the accident."

“After receiving the second report, a report from the Forensic Medicine Institute is awaited to resolve the contradiction between the two reports and obtain a final report,” he said.

“Regardless of their title, all are equal before the law, and the entire process, including the international process, to apprehend the suspect is meticulously carried out and the investigation continues in all its aspects,” the minister added.

"Regarding the incident in which motorcyclist Yunus Emre Göçer was injured and then died on Dec. 6, an ex officio investigation has been launched into the allegations that the deceased's wife was called and said that he committed suicide by law enforcement officers and police officers on social media, who made the first determinations regarding the fault and gave a report of perfection," the prosecutor's office announced.

Motorcyclists rallied for Göçer in Istanbul. Motorcyclists organized a "Justice Ride" from Zincirlikuyu to the Istanbul Palace of Justice in Çağlayan, where they participated in a press statement.

"Unfortunately, I cannot call what happened as an accident. We are here not only for the deceased but also to be the voice of all traffic victims because of the murder committed as a result of the car coming at full speed and hitting the deceased from behind without even braking," said Iyaz Çimen, the family's lawyer.