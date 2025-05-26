Pro-EU centrist Dan sworn in as Romania president

BUCHAREST

Romanian President-elect Nicusor Dan is applauded at the Parliament after his swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest on May 26, 2025.

Pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan was Monday sworn in as Romania's president, having pledged to stand against "isolationism and Russian influence."

A week ago, Dan won a tense election rerun, seen as key for the direction of the NATO and European Union country bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Although EU critic and nationalist George Simion easily topped the first round of voting, Dan took victory in the second round run-off.

The election came five months after Romania's constitutional court scrapped a presidential ballot over allegations of Russian interference and the massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

Dan, 55 and Bucharest mayor since 2020, took the oath of office in parliament.

"The Romanian state needs a fundamental change, within the rule of law, and I invite you to continue to be involved in order to put positive pressure on state institutions to reform," Dan told the assembly after being sworn in.

"I call on political parties to act in the national interest."

Lawmakers from Simion's far-right AUR party did not participate in the ceremony, saying it was "legitimizing a national treason."

Dan has vowed to usher in a "new chapter" in Romania.

He traveled to Warsaw on May 25 to support pro-EU Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who hopes to emerge the winner of June 1's race for the Polish presidency.

"We won the Romanian presidential elections. People rejected isolationism and Russian influence," Dan told thousands of people at a really for Trzaskowski.