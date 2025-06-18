Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

ANKARA
The foreign debt of the Turkish private sector totaled $185.9 billion as of April, up $13.8 billion from the end of 2024, the Central Bank announced on June 18.

Long-term loans amounted to $173.5 billion, an increase of $16.7 billion from the end of last year, while short-term loans were at $12.5 billion, up $2.9 billion, the bank said.

Some 57.2 percent of the total debt was taken by the non-financial sector, while the rest was taken by the financial sector.

Compared to the end of 2024, financial institutions’ and non-financial institutions’ total liabilities increased by $3.3 billion and $10.4 billion, respectively, according to the bank data.

A total of 57.9 percent of long-term loans were in the U.S. dollar, 33 percent in the euro, 2.1 percent in the Turkish Lira, and 7 percent in other currencies, while 46 percent of the short-term debt was in the U.S. dollar, 31.1 percent in the lira, 19.5 percent in the euro and 3.3 percent in various other currencies, the bank said.

