Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

ANKARA
The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.

Long-term loans recorded $162.6 billion, up by $3.4 billion, while short-term loans — excluding trade credits — realized $16.6 billion, decreasing by $1.6 billion from January.

In the same period, long-term liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions increased by $1.2 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

For the short-term, liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions decreased by $1.6 billion and $33 million, respectively, said the bank.

Of the total long-term loans, 60.2 percent are composed of U.S. dollars, 31.1 percent of euro, 2.3 percent of the Turkish Lira and 6.5 percent of other currencies.

For the short-term loans, the currency composition was 41.2 percent dollar, 14.3 percent euro, 41.7 percent of lira and 2.8 percent of other currencies.

