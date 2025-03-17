Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion

Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion

ANKARA
Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion

Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad was $177 billion as of January, increasing by $5.2 billion from the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on March 17.

Long-term loans recorded $159.1 billion, rising $2.7 billion, while short-term loans (excluding trade credits) stood at $17.9 billion, up $2.5 billion, the bank said.

In the same period, long-term liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions increased by $870 million and $1.9 billion, respectively.

For the short-term, liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions rose $2 billion and $512 million, respectively, according to the Central Bank.

Of the total long-term loans, 60.3 percent is composed of the U.S. dollar, 31.4 percent of the euro, 2.4 percent of the Turkish Lira and 5.9 percent of other currencies.

“Similarly, of the total short-term loans, 38.1 percent is composed of the U.S. dollar, 14 percent of the euro, 45.2 percent of the lira and 2.7 percent of other currencies,” said the bank.

Türkiye, external, debt ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

    Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

  2. Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

    Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

  3. Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

    Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

  4. European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

    European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

  5. UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

    UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Recommended
Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure
Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers

Eid, Easter holidays may bring early joy to Turkish hoteliers
Low-cost carrier AJet starts Istanbul-St Petersburg flights

Low-cost carrier AJet starts Istanbul-St Petersburg flights
Homes prices down 5.6 percent in real terms in February

Homes prices down 5.6 percent in real terms in February
OECD ups growth forecast for Türkiye to 3.1 percent for 2025

OECD ups growth forecast for Türkiye to 3.1 percent for 2025
French minister says U-turn on retirement age not realistic

French minister says U-turn on retirement age 'not realistic'
Chinese EV giant BYD unveils 5-minute charging platform

Chinese EV giant BYD unveils 5-minute charging platform
WORLD European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

ECONOMY Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

German lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a colossal defense and infrastructure spending package proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz following concern over the U.S. stance on the Ukraine war and Europe's security.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿