Private sector’s external debt increases to $177 billion

ANKARA

Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad was $177 billion as of January, increasing by $5.2 billion from the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on March 17.

Long-term loans recorded $159.1 billion, rising $2.7 billion, while short-term loans (excluding trade credits) stood at $17.9 billion, up $2.5 billion, the bank said.

In the same period, long-term liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions increased by $870 million and $1.9 billion, respectively.

For the short-term, liabilities of financial institutions and non-financial institutions rose $2 billion and $512 million, respectively, according to the Central Bank.

Of the total long-term loans, 60.3 percent is composed of the U.S. dollar, 31.4 percent of the euro, 2.4 percent of the Turkish Lira and 5.9 percent of other currencies.

“Similarly, of the total short-term loans, 38.1 percent is composed of the U.S. dollar, 14 percent of the euro, 45.2 percent of the lira and 2.7 percent of other currencies,” said the bank.