Private sector's external debt down in July

  • September 16 2020 11:31:52

Private sector's external debt down in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Private sectors external debt down in July

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans shrank in July compared to end-2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 16. 

The short-term loans – excluding trade credits – of the sector received from abroad were at $8.5 billion as of July 2020, down $199 million from the end of December 2019.

Some 83.5% of short-term loans consisted of the liabilities of financial institutions, the bank said.

Broken down by currency, the majority of Turkey's short-term credit, 43.4%, was in euros, with 39.3% in US dollars, 15.1% in Turkish liras, and 2.2% in other currencies.

The private sector's long-term debts fell $16.8 billion to $162.2 billion in the same period.

The bank said 43.7% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.

"Regarding the currency composition of the total long-term loans, 62.8% consists of US dollars, 34.0% euros, 2.5% Turkish liras and 0.7% consists of other currencies," it said.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $41.9 billion for the next 12 months by the end of July.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

    Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

  2. Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

    Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

  3. Tourism activity robust in Aegean

    Tourism activity robust in Aegean

  4. Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

    Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

  5. Turkish, Greek military talks over east Med held at NATO HQ

    Turkish, Greek military talks over east Med held at NATO HQ
Recommended
Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister
Istanbul households Turkey’s biggest spenders

Istanbul households Turkey’s biggest spenders
Tourism activity robust in Aegean

Tourism activity robust in Aegean
Turkeys budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug
Residential property sales up in August

Residential property sales up in August
Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million

Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Private sectors external debt down in July

Private sector's external debt down in July

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans shrank in July compared to end-2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 16. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.