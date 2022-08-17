Private sector’s external debt down

ANKARA

Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $7.6 billion from end-2021 to $161.4 billion as of June, the Central Bank has said.

With regards to the maturity, long-term loans stood at $153.7 billion in June, falling by $7.8 billion, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, were $7.7 billion, down by $206 million compared with the end of last year.

Banks’ loan liabilities decreased by $2.3 billion, while their bond liabilities amounted to $17.1 billion, declining by $2.9 billion from the end of 2021.

“Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $2 billion in comparison to the end of 2021 and bond liabilities amounted to $10.3 billion, increasing by $233 million as of June,” the Central Bank said.

Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities realized as $5.1 billion, increasing by $320 million, whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities realized as $1.1 billion, declining by $200 million from the end of 2021, the bank noted.

“Of the total long-term loans in the amount of $153.7 billion, 63.7 percent consists of the U.S. dollar, 32.9 percent consists of euro, 1.6 percent consists of Turkish Lira and 1.8 percent consists of other currencies and of the total short-term loans in the amount of $7.7 billion, 40.2 percent consists of the dollar, 37.6 percent consists of euro, 18.1 percent consists of lira and 4.1 percent consist of other currencies,” it said.