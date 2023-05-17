Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $158 billion as of March, decreasing by $1.2 billion from the end of 2022.

“Long-term loans were $149 billion, decreasing by $1.7 billion, whereas short-term loans - excluding trade credits - realized $9 billion, increasing by $530 million compared to the end of last year,” the Central Bank said on May 16.

Banks’ loan liabilities decreased by $603 million, while their bond liabilities amounted to $12.5 billion, pointing to a $1.4 billion decline from the end of 2022.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded an increase of $1.4 billion compared with the end of last year, while bond liabilities amounted to $9.4 billion, increasing by $13 million as of March, the bank said.

“Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans, 60 percent consists of the U.S. dollars, 35.6 percent consists of euro, 2 percent Turkish Lira and 2.4 percent consists of other currencies.”

Some 33.9 percent of the short-term loans consist of the U.S. dollar, while the shares of the euro and the lira were 38 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively.

“Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis point out to principal repayments in the amount of $39.9 billion for the next 12 months by the end of March,” the Central Bank said.

