Private sector’s external debt declines

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $394 million from the end of 2023 to stand at $163.4 billion as of February, the data from the Central Bank have shown.

Long-term loans of the private sector recorded $153.9 billion as of February, decreasing by $782 million, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, realized $9.5 billion, increasing by $389 million compared to the end of 2023.

From the borrower’s side, regarding long-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities increased by $126 million, while bond liabilities amounted to $15.8 billion, increasing by $1 billion over the same period.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $1.4 billion from the end of 2023 and their bond liabilities amounted to $10.1 billion, decreasing by $18 million as of February, the bank said.

Banks’ short-term loan liabilities were $4.5 billion, decreasing by $16 million, whereas non-financial institutions’ short-term loan liabilities realized as $1.3 billion, down by $313 million.

Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans, 58.5 percent consists of the U.S. dollar, 35.4 percent consists of the euro, 2.2 percent consists of the Turkish Lira and 3.9 percent consists of other currencies, according to the bank.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis point out to principal repayments in the amount of $49.7 billion for the next 12 months by the end of February, the bank said.

