Private plants account for 80 percent of installed capacity

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's installed electricity capacity has reached 118,000 megawatts, with private sector power plants accounting for approximately 80 percent of this capacity, according to an official.

The public sector's share, which was 85 percent in 2000, has now declined to around 20 percent, said Yücel Kartal, head of the Strategy Development Department at state-owned electricity producer EÜAŞ.

This was the anticipated and desired outcome, he added.

“The public sector plays a role in the market at a certain level, making investments, paving the way for the private sector, and fulfilling its duty to enhance the private sector’s role and function in the market,” Kartal said.

As for the targets set for the next 10 years, the necessary regulatory arrangements and measures to improve the investment environment are being implemented, according to the official.

“The infrastructure related to this transition period has been designed and is being put into practice. We do not anticipate encountering any risks,” he said.

Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe and 11th in the world in renewable energy, Kartal noted.

“Our goal is to climb higher in both European and global rankings by 2035, ensuring that a significant portion of energy is supplied from domestic and renewable sources,” he said.