Prisoners produce textile materials for hospitals

YOZGAT
A group of inmates have been engaged in productive activities at a workshop established in the prison in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat, catering to the textile needs of hospitals in the province and surrounding regions.

In the workshop, which was established by the penal institution’s administration to help inmates acquire vocational skills and facilitate their reintegration into society after the end of their imprisonment, 32 people work to meet the textile needs of several hospitals.

The workshop produces a wide range of items, from surgical gowns to stretcher covers, from disposable patient clothing and material covers and dispatches them to university hospitals not only in Yozgat but also in neighboring provinces of Kayseri, Kırşehir and Kırıkkale.

Prisoners receive a wage for their work on a daily basis, and they also earn a share of the profits from the products sold. Furthermore, in a separate hobby workshop established within the facility, inmates craft various wooden products, such as ships, chests, and clocks.

"Being offered such an employment opportunity within the penal institution has been beneficial to us both psychologically and financially. After serving my sentence, I intend to continue the same profession outside. I had no prior knowledge of the trade before coming here. I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who has enabled us to become skilled professionals,” said S.S., one of the inmates who has been working in the textile workshop for a while.

A.O., an inmate who engages in crafting wooden products in the hobby workshop, stated, "Here, we obtain souvenirs by manufacturing wooden items from recycling, such as boxes, ship, and clocks. These activities provide us with significant contributions on social, cultural and economic fronts."

