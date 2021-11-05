Prison sentence upheld for woman who killed ‘abusive’ husband

  • November 05 2021 07:00:00

Prison sentence upheld for woman who killed ‘abusive’ husband

ANKARA
Prison sentence upheld for woman who killed ‘abusive’ husband

The Supreme Court of Appeals has approved a prison sentence of 15 years handed down by a local court to Çilem Doğan, a woman who made national headlines in Turkey after killing her husband for allegedly forcing her into prostitution.

Released on a bail worth 50,000 Turkish Liras ($5,150) in 2015 following her lawyer’s appeal, the 30-year-old woman will go to prison again after six years, with the High Court having completed the examination of the sentence.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency after her sentence was upheld, Doğan said she did not expect such a decision and that she was deeply saddened.

“They actually convicted an eight-year-old girl, not me,” she said, stressing that her little daughter will grow up without both a mother and a father.

İsa Ayanoğlu, Doğan’s lawyer, said they would take the decision to the General Board of Criminal Justice and demand a correction, adding that this decision is not fair and that it will encourage male violence further in a country already grappling with high rates of violence against women and femicide. 

Doğan was reportedly exposed to violence following her marriage to Hasan Karabulut in 2013. She sought a divorce but gave up after family members tried to stop her and she received threats from her husband, who said he would kill her family should the divorce take place.

However, in 2015, Doğan killed Karabulut for allegedly forcing her into prostitution.

She became one of the many symbols of the women’s movement in Turkey when she was photographed wearing a T-shirt reading: “Dear past, thanks for all the lessons. Dear future, I am ready,” while walking to court, escorted by police, handcuffed.

abuse, womens rights,

WORLD Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret
MOST POPULAR

  1. Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

    Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

  2. Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

    Fugitive partner of Ponzi scheme brought back to Turkey

  3. Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

    Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

  4. Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

    Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients to be given booster shot, says Health Ministry

  5. Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president

    Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president
Recommended
Turkeys first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey's first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson
Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests

Facebook says it attaches importance to Turkey’s national interests
Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Conjoined Cameroonian twin sisters separated in Istanbul

Conjoined Cameroonian twin sisters separated in Istanbul
Mussels to be used against marine mucilage invasion

Mussels to be used against marine mucilage invasion
Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base
WORLD Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

Judge questions Trump suit to keep January 6 documents secret

A Washington judge questioned on Nov. 4 former president Donald Trump’s suit to block the release of White House records that could implicate him or his aides in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Government officials, business executives, and experts on Nov. 4 discussed the importance of the defense industry at a summit held in the central Turkish city of Konya organized by the Entrepreneurial Businessmen's Association.
SPORTS Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Lokomotiv Moscow, sit atop of Group E in Europa League

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at home on Nov. 4.