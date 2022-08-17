Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches

  • August 17 2022 07:00:00

Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches

ISTANBUL
Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches

The Princes’ Islands and Silivri, a district along the Maramara Sea, is home to the cleanest beaches in Türkiye’s largest metropolitan city of Istanbul, the General Directorate of Public Health has announced.

While some Istanbulites are preferring to enjoy the pleasant waters of Bosphorus to cool off from the scorching heat, others are flocking to the beaches in the city.

According to the results of the seawater analysis published by the authority, the Princes’ Islands is one of the places with the cleanest sea water in the metropolis. Three beaches of the Büyükada, which has eight beaches and is the biggest among the islands, are “excellent” for swimming.

While three of the four beaches of Heybeliada, another island, have been tagged “excellent,” beaches in Burgaz Island and Sedef Island are also considered “good” for swimming.

Silivri also hosts seven beaches with “excellent” water cleanliness, while beaches in Şile, granted three “excellent” marks, are another safe locations to swim.

Küçükçekmece and Büyükçekmece, in which the results were “excellent” at five beaches, are the other districts that are most suitable for swimming.

Meanwhile, Kadıköy’s beaches, where thousands of people come to cool off every summer, are not in good condition compared to last year, according to the results of the analysis.

It is temporarily forbidden to enter the beach in Beylikdüzü due to poor analysis results, and the Riva beach, which hosts the most visitors in the Beykoz district, another location preferred by residents on the Anatolian side, also failed to give safe results in the analysis.

Princes' Islands,

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

    Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

  2. Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

    Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

  3. Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

    Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

  4. A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

    A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

  5. Egypt guest country at Ankara Film

    Egypt guest country at Ankara Film
Recommended
Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder

Carettas nest 61 pct less as sea gets colder
Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye

Abramovich anchors superyachts worth $1.2 bln in Türkiye
Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected

Over 150,000 tons of marine litter collected
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries
PKK ringleader neutralized in N Syria

PKK ringleader neutralized in N Syria
COVID-19 cases likely to increase in September, says expert

COVID-19 cases likely to increase in September, says expert
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

SPORTS Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.