Princes’ Islands, Silivri have Istanbul’s cleanest beaches

ISTANBUL

The Princes’ Islands and Silivri, a district along the Maramara Sea, is home to the cleanest beaches in Türkiye’s largest metropolitan city of Istanbul, the General Directorate of Public Health has announced.

While some Istanbulites are preferring to enjoy the pleasant waters of Bosphorus to cool off from the scorching heat, others are flocking to the beaches in the city.

According to the results of the seawater analysis published by the authority, the Princes’ Islands is one of the places with the cleanest sea water in the metropolis. Three beaches of the Büyükada, which has eight beaches and is the biggest among the islands, are “excellent” for swimming.

While three of the four beaches of Heybeliada, another island, have been tagged “excellent,” beaches in Burgaz Island and Sedef Island are also considered “good” for swimming.

Silivri also hosts seven beaches with “excellent” water cleanliness, while beaches in Şile, granted three “excellent” marks, are another safe locations to swim.

Küçükçekmece and Büyükçekmece, in which the results were “excellent” at five beaches, are the other districts that are most suitable for swimming.

Meanwhile, Kadıköy’s beaches, where thousands of people come to cool off every summer, are not in good condition compared to last year, according to the results of the analysis.

It is temporarily forbidden to enter the beach in Beylikdüzü due to poor analysis results, and the Riva beach, which hosts the most visitors in the Beykoz district, another location preferred by residents on the Anatolian side, also failed to give safe results in the analysis.