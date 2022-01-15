Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

ISTANBUL
Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Rampant headline inflation rate in Turkey, which hit 36 percent last month, will not accelerate after January and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in the cost of food leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Treasury and Finance Minister has said.

“What we need to focus on right now is inflation,” Nebati said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We have no issues with the exchange rate. It’s on its own course.”
When prodded on the direction of near-term Central Bank policy, Nebati said only that “we need to wait and see what happens in January, February and March.”

The Turkish Central Bank has lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate gradually from 19 percent to 14 percent since September 2021. The bank’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20.
The government is working on a new credit guarantee fund for businesses and a measure to adjust the added value tax scheme, he added.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s stated goal is to boost growth and free the economy from the burden of higher interest rates Nebati said are imposed on Turkey by the “global barons of finance.”
In November 2021, the Turkish government announced a new economic approach based on low interest rates and current account deficit, and higher exports and employment.
On Dec. 21, 2021, the Treasury and the Central Bank jointly introduced a scheme to protect Turkish Lira time deposit accounts against any losses caused by FX fluctuations.
The total volume in those FX-protected deposit accounts exceeded 126 billion liras ($9.3 billion), according to Nebati’s remarks.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange deposit accounts of individuals and legal entities decreased by only $2.2 billion in the week ending on Jan. 7, according to the Central Bank’s weekly data.
The lira, which weakened 44 percent last year, gained 0.4 percent to 13.55 to the U.S. dollar on Jan. 14.
With the lira no longer in a free fall, Nebati expects the lira’s weakness and rising energy costs to feed into inflation in January and then to preside over a natural decline to more manageable levels at the end of 2022.
“There is only one thing that’s left and that’s inflation,” Nebati said. “We’ll enter the general elections in June 2023 with single-digit inflation.”

The government will keep juicing up the economy, but this time credit stimulus will be “selective,” he said.
The credit guarantee fund, through which companies could access borrowing backed by the government, is expected to announce a new loan package by the end of January, Nebati said. Manufacturers in critical sectors will benefit from those cheaper loans, he added.
The ministry will also inject capital into top state banks to ensure they keep lending to businesses, he said, with an announcement on the size of the boost by the end of January.
“The year 2022 will be one of turnaround, stability and one where things get back on track,” said the finance minister.

Inflation, nureddin nebati,

WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

    Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

  2. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  3. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

  4. Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

    Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

  5. Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

    Turkey aims for fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan
Recommended
UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister

UAE to ramp up trade with Turkey: Minister
Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde

Drivers of inflation in eurozone to ease this year: Lagarde
Nearly 1.5 million residential houses sold in Turkey last year

Nearly 1.5 million residential houses sold in Turkey last year
Turkeys electricity consumption increases

Turkey's electricity consumption increases
Turkey breaks gas inflow record with 62 bcm

Turkey breaks gas inflow record with 62 bcm
Industrial output jumps 11.4 percent in November

Industrial output jumps 11.4 percent in November
WORLD UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

Boris Johnson’s office apologized to the royal family on Jan. 14 for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year - the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
ECONOMY Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Prices will stabilize by this summer: Minister

Rampant headline inflation rate in Turkey, which hit 36 percent last month, will not accelerate after January and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in the cost of food leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Treasury and Finance Minister has said.
SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.