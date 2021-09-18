Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

  • September 18 2021 07:00:00

Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

ANKARA
Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

Authorities have tightened inspections over alleged excessive price increases at supermarkets and marketplaces, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

“We have taken citizens’ complaints into account. Those will not be short-term inspections, they will not be over in a month, as the rationale behind this scrutiny is to improve rule-based commercial activities,” Muş told reporters Sept. 17.

Overall food prices increased by 30 percent on an annual basis in August, the latest official data showed.

Unprocessed food prices rose by nearly 35 percent year-on-year. Fresh fruit and vegetable prices increased 40 percent in August from the same month of 2020.

The annual increase in processed food prices was some 36 percent last month. The headline annual consumer price inflation advanced to 19.25 percent in August from 18.95 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry announced on Sept. 17 that inspectors will look into complaints from consumers that companies have not reduced vehicle prices despite recent changes made in the special consumption tax (SCT) regulation.

In August, the government increased the price thresholds at which SCT is imposed on some vehicles.

The latest regulation was designed to make price reduction possible, however, car dealers are apparently not lowering prices of the vehicles which are covered by the new SCT policy, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister

Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

    SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  3. UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

    UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

    Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams
Recommended
Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires

Expert proposes to sell burned trees, use money in fight against wildfires
Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services
Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July
Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Fitch revises up Turkeys growth forecast to 9.2% this year

Fitch revises up Turkey's growth forecast to 9.2% this year
Turkey’s Getir launches in Spain’s Madrid, Barcelona

Turkey’s Getir launches in Spain’s Madrid, Barcelona
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 17 changed the conditions for utilization and repayment of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 