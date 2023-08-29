Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

ANKARA
Price stability top priority, says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz chaired the board meeting, which was attended by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Labor Minister Vedat Işıkhan, Industry Minister Fatih Kacır and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

“Monetary tightening aims to bring the deterioration in pricing behavior under control, to anchor inflation expectations, to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible and to lower inflation to single digits in the medium term,” the statement said.

Besides price stability-related measures, determined and effective steps will continue to be taken under the scope of the policies that prioritize investment, employment, production, and exports, it added.

The board also discussed the macroeconomic forecasts and priority structural reforms to be included in the medium-term program, according to the statement.

“The program, which is built on the pillars of monetary policy, fiscal policy and structural reforms, aims to boost our country’s competitiveness and productivity and facilitate the structural transformation which will increase the economy’s potential.”

The program foresees a comprehensive change in every field from public finance to financial architecture, the statement said.

The new medium-term program, which covers 2024-26, is expected to be unveiled in September.

Turkish, inflation rate,

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
LATEST NEWS

  1. Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

    Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

  2. AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

    AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

  3. Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

    Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

  4. Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

    Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

  5. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida

    Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida
Recommended
UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid

UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid
Evergrande resumes trading in Hong Kong

Evergrande resumes trading in Hong Kong

Charging station network expanding fast in Türkiye

Charging station network expanding fast in Türkiye
No IMF support sought: Ministry

No IMF support sought: Ministry
Inspections to be launched against ‘covert’ price increases

Inspections to be launched against ‘covert’ price increases
Some $10 bln invested in solar power over a year

Some $10 bln invested in solar power over a year
WORLD Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.